Northern State University released spring 2020 Dean's List Jul 10, 2020

Garret Thompson of Missouri Valley was recently named to the Northern State University spring 2020 Dean's List. Thompson is a full time student and has earned 3.5-3.99 GPA at NSU in Aberdeen, S.D.
