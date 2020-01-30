Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., has released the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for the Dean’s List. There are four categories:
• Full-time students with a GPA of 4.0.
• Full-time students with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
• Part-time students with a GPA of 4.0.
• Part-time students with a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Earning academic honors from the area is Garret Thompson of Missouri Valley. He is a full-time student with a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.
