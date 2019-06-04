Forty-eight hours after last competing in the NJCAA Division II World Series, Northeast Community College (Norfolk) baseball players Mills Macek and Derek Botaletto traded Hawks gear for Dawgs uniforms Thursday.
With the former Blair Bear, Macek, and Millard North grad, Botaletto, in its lineup, the Blair town team won its Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) game against the West Point Bombers 8-2 at Vet's Field.
The Northeast duo, which saw its season end in fifth place Tuesday at Enid, Okla., combined for a double, a triple and three RBIs. Macek pushed across Vance Janssen, who finished up his college basketball career at Wayne State this spring, with a fourth-inning double, while Botaletto's sixth-inning triple careened off of the wall in right field. Dawgs coach Steve Appel tried to talk the latter out of the field of play as it flew through the air.
Derek Jorgensen also excelled for Blair, finishing with two RBIs. Brad Gentzler went 4-for-5 and scored three runs, while Lance Hansen added an RBI of his own.
Blair improved to 1-1 in the win. It next plays Thursday at North Bend before a return to Vet's Field on Sunday against Arlington.
Spartans improve to 3-0
The Arlington town team improved to 3-0 in DCBL play with a 3-1 Thursday win against the Dodge Diamondbacks.
Spartans Grady Hatton and Clayton Koch combined to pitch nine innings of one-run ball. Their team next plays 6 p.m. Thursday at Scribner.
