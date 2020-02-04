North Primary School was placed on lockout for nearly two hours while a law enforcement agency conducted an investigation in the neighborhood, according to Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department.
Blair Community Schools Supt. Randy Gilson confirmed the school was placed in lockout.
In an email to parents, North Principal Amy Rogers said BPD notified the school at 10:30 a.m. At 12:15 p.m., Blair police indicated the lockout could be lifted.
“Throughout the lockout time frame, all outside doors remained locked and students/staff conducted business as usual inside the school,” the email said. “As an additional safety measure, students participated in indoor recess in the event a lockout was called again.”
Barrow said another agency was conducting an investigation in the neighborhood. Blair police assisted.
