Blair High School football coach Bryan Soukup repeated himself Friday with field turf under his sneakers and a dark sky overhead.
“We'll get better,” he said for a second time.
Soukup's Bears had already made their way off of the artificial grass and across eight lanes of track after a 42-22 road loss to the Norris Titans. They reached the bus as a 1-3 football team, one that arrived earlier in the day as the Omaha World-Herald's seventh-ranked squad in Class B. The Titans (3-1 overall), meanwhile, were unranked.
“We've got to get better,” Soukup said. “Pure, clear and simple.”
Norris scored first Friday night, but Blair's run-first, -second and -third strategy kept them in it.
Junior back Dex Larsen scored his second touchdown of the game during the second quarter. His 4-yard run was just one of his 28 totes during the first half and evened the score at 14 with just 4:40 left before halftime.
“That last 5 minutes of the first half were a huge change in momentum of the game,” Soukup said.
The Titans' Ashton Hausmann answered the Bears' score with a 42-yard jaunt less than a minute later. Leading, now, 21-14, Norris kicked the ball back to Blair, but, quickly, had it returned into its possession. Austin Oerter's 8-yard touchdown pass to James Carnie pushed the home team's lead to 28-14 just 51 seconds before the break.
After not throwing the ball once during the first half, Bears quarterback Jason Stewart connected with Colin quick for nine yards to start the second. A false start penalty, however, all but halted the drive.
Hausmann and his Norris offense started their own subsequent drive at the 32-yard-line, but delivered a backbreaking score from the 34. The 205-pound back rumbled for 66 yards and put his team ahead 35-14.
Blair went on to add a late touchdown and two-point conversion by sophomore runner Livai Opetaia, but the Titans' 28-0 scoring run had already put the game well out of reach. The loss was the Bears' third straight after it opened the season with an overtime win against Plattsmouth.
“We just need to regroup,” Soukup said. “It's still a long season yet.”
BHS hosts South Sioux City (1-3) at Krantz Field on Friday.
“Our best football is still ahead of us,” Soukup said. “We truly believe that.”
