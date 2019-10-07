Three Rivers Public Health Department has been trapping and testing mosquitos for West Nile virus this season.
The health department wrapped up its final week of mosquito trapping and reported no West Nile virus positive mosquito pools were detected in any of the five trapping sites in Dodge County.
While West Nile virus has not been detected in Dodge County, it has been detected in surrounding jurisdictions including Douglas County and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department jurisdiction. As transmission of West Nile virus will continue to be a concern until the first hard frost of the season, the public should continue to avoid and prevent mosquito bites.
Transmission of West Nile virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile virus from a dead bird. The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile virus is to avoid mosquitoes.
Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. About one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus become severely ill. However, people over 50, and those with weakened immune systems, are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
Free mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks are still available to residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders County. Mosquito wipes and mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025. Mosquito wipes have also been distributed to various community locations throughout the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
For more information, call Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 or visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.