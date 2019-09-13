Class B No. 3 Waverly swept Blair on Tuesday, holding the Bears to just 25 points through three sets.
The 6-0 Vikings won the first set by 20, 20-5, before besting coach Brandi Nicholson's team 50-20 — 25-9, 25-11 — during the next two sets.
The loss dropped Blair to 0-2 on the season. As of Tuesday, the Bears' first two opponents of the season had a combined record of 10-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.