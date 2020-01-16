The No. 1 girls basketball team in Class C1 didn't allow Arlington to score its 10th and 11th points of Tuesday's game until midway through the third period.
That same unbeaten North Bend Central squad held the Eagles to less than 20 until Keelianne Green's layup with exactly 1 minute left in regulation.
All told, Arlington (8-6 overall) fell on its home court to the Tigers (12-0) 50-20. When asked if it was North Bend's length defensively or if it was the Eagles' carelessness with the ball that led to their high number of turnovers, coach Luke Brenn said both.
“A combination of the two,” he noted. “We've just got to take care of the ball.”
Arlington scored just nine first-half points as the Tigers jumped out to a 25-9 advantage. It then took 4:42 for the Eagles to score their first points of the second half on Claire Allen's putback.
Sarah Theiler, Kailynn Gubbels and Cadie Robinson added free throws down the stretch before Green's layup capped Arlington's scoring at 20.
Coach Brenn said seeing North Bend up close provided a good lesson for his squad.
“If we want to be a team like that, that's what it's going to take,” he said, repeating his message to the Eagles. “We've got to be able to play like that.”
Arlington had a day off from practice Wednesday to go to Fremont and catch the Midland University basketball game against Hastings College. It got back to work on Thursday and plays at Syracuse on Saturday at about 3:30 p.m.
