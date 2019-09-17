Down three scores on the top-ranked team's field Friday night, the Blair football squad dug down deep.
“Less than a year ago, we played on that same field against the eventual state champions, and had a similar start and we never responded,” Bears coach Bryan Soukup said. “I was very proud of the way the boys responded and battled back after going down 21-0.”
BHS scored two second-quarter touchdowns, pulling within 28-13 at halftime against unbeaten Omaha Skutt — which beat the Bears 61-6 during the 2018 playoffs. The Class B No. 1 Skyhawks (3-0 overall) eventually won Friday's game 35-13, but the No. 8 Bears (1-2) showed some fortitude in defeat.
“In all three games this year, this team has shown a lot of heart and fight,” Soukup said. “I love the character of this team.”
Standout Tyson Gordon led Skutt out of the gates fast with two long touchdowns, both covering more than 50 yards. A third score during the opening quarter gave the Skyhawks a three-touchdown advantage they'd hold until the latter stages of the second.
That's when Blair's Gunner Ogle forced a home-team fumble. Spencer Galbraith picked the ball up and returned it all the way down to the Skutt 5-yard-line.
It took Soukup's offense just one play to score from there. Junior Dex Larsen took the handoff out of the I-formation and ran to the left side with a pulling guard, finishing his run in the end zone.
The Skyhawks answered with their own score, but left the Bears with 2:26 left on the clock before halftime.Two Larsen first-down runs allowed quarterback Jason Stewart to complete a 29-yard pass to Colin Quick down to the Skutt 21.
After a loss of one yard on first down, Stewart and Quick connected again on second. The 22-yard play action pass was caught by the diving No. 88 for a touchdown — the Bears' second in fewer than 5 minutes.
“I think we played a solid game against the No. 1 team in Class B and are trending in the right direction,” Soukup said the morning after the 22-point defeat.
Blair now prepares for a Friday road game a few miles south of Hickman. The Norris Titans are 2-1 with wins against Beatrice and Crete.
“We'll practice and prepare like we always do, and focus on taking another step forward next week,” Soukup said.
