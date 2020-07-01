No one was seriously injured in an accident on U.S. Highway 30 on Wednesday morning in front of Woodhouse Ford.
Blair police officers, Blair and Kennard rescue personnel responded to the crash around 9 a.m.
"The Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound in the far right lane on Highway 30. There was a Chevy Trailblazer that was traveling southbound that crossed all four center lines coming head-on with them," according to preliminary information from Blair police officer Miranda Anderson. "The Highlander swerved to avoid collision and the Trailblazer hit them on the rear of their vehicle as she was turning to avoid him which caused their vehicle to roll on their side."
While there were no serious injuries, Anderson said the parties were transported to be checked out by medical professionals.
Anderson said no citations have been issued at this time.
