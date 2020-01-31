The Blair boys basketball team outscored Elkhorn 17-9 during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament game, but lost 61-37.
The seventh-seeded Bears notched just 20 points through the road game's first three quarters before the No. 2 Antlers advanced onto the semifinals. Coach Chris Whitwer's team fell to 3-13 in defeat, while the Class A Antlers improved to 12-3.
Despite its offensive struggles, 10 Blair basketball players scored buckets Tuesday. Sam Lawton notched a team-high six points, while Max Nickerson and Jacob Czapla totaled five apiece. Czapla, Kip Tupa and Sawyer Lawton hit 3-pointers, but the Bears were just 3-for-10 from the foul line.
Elkhorn, meanwhile, was led by Bryson Hochstein's 14 points.
