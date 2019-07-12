In the wake of a tragedy, so many things are left unanswered.
When a 14-year-old girl dies in an accident and five of her friends are injured, we want to know why. When four teenage girls are tragically killed in a fiery crash and one girl survives, we want to know why.
But what we shouldn't do is criticize.
Following two heartbreaking accidents in Blair and Gretna in recent weeks, some people were quick to jump on social media, questioning the circumstances surrounding the crashes. What were these kids doing behind the wheel? Why were they all together?
But there is no place for that here.
In the coming weeks and months, the answers to those questions will likely come to light. However, there is no need for an immediate answer.
Instead, what should be talked about and remembered are the victims, their families and their friends. People are grieving. Let them grieve.
Now is the time to support these families, show them the love and backing they so desperately need and save the criticism for a different issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.