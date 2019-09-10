Class C1 No. 2 Pierce hosted the Arlington Eagles on Friday and dominated them.
The Bluejays (2-0 overall) scored 17 first-quarter points before adding 27 more during the second for a 44-0 halftime advantage. They then added three more touchdown runs in the second half to finish with a 64-point win.
Arlington (0-2), meanwhile, struggled on offense after a long bus ride, totaling just 64 yards — 348 less than Pierce.
Logan Kirk led the Eagles on the ground with six carries for 27 yards. Trevor Cooley had six for 26, while Jesse Thompson was held to just 19 on eight totes.
AHS quarterback Josh Miller threw for three scores in the Eagles' opener, but was held in check against the Bluejays. He was 4-for-10 with 15 passing yards. Tanner Pittman had three receptions for 14 yards.
Defensively, Kirk and Pittman had five solo tackles each, while Travis Warner notched five assisted. Dustin Kirk and William Eppenbaugh had six total tackles apiece.
The Eagles come back home Friday for a game against the last team to shut them out before No. 2 Pierce did it. Wayne (1-1), which beat Arlington 14-0 last fall, comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.