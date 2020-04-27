Social distancing in Washington County appears to be working after mass testing in the Three Rivers Public Health Department revealed no new cases of COVID-19.
The health department, in coordination with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska's National Guard, conducted a mass testing event April 21 at Fremont Middle School.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said the agency worked in collaboration with hospitals, food production facilities, longterm care facilities and emergency management to identify potential candidates for testing. Close contacts of perviously confirmed cases were also invited for testing. In total, 94 individuals were tested.
From the testing, 25 new confirmed cases were identified:
• 10 pediatric cases in Dodge County
• 11 adults in Dodge County
• One pediatric case in Saunders County
• One adult in Saunders County
• Two adults in Douglas County
Of these cases, 90 percent of those identified as positive were close contacts of previously lab-confirmed cases.
“This reinforces the importance of self-quarantine for close contacts of confirmed cases,” Uhing said. “It is essential that individual’s social distance while at home and stay home if they are sick.”
Uhing said some Washington County residents were tested. However, those tested were negative for COVID-19. Washington County has 22 confirmed cases.
Three additional cases in Dodge and Saunders counties were identified Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the Three Rivers Public Health district to 77.
On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced upcoming changes to ease some restrictions on social gatherings and business operations as of May 4.
The statewide closure of all beauty/nail salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, gentlemen's clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theaters, indoor theaters and tattoo parlors is extended until May 3. That date could be extended further in some areas.
Elective surgeries and churches will be allowed to resume May 4. Churches must keep six feet separation between household units and may not pass items among worshippers.
Ricketts also announced regional directed health measure changes for 10 local health districts. However, the Three Rivers Public Health District was not among them.
In a graphic on its Facebook page, Three Rivers Public Health District officials indicated a new directed health measure would be issued for the district, and it would be in effect until May 31. Further information on the measure was not immediately available.
