The Arlington boys basketball team's two-game winning streak came to a close at home Tuesday as the North Bend Central Tigers earned a 73-32 road rout.
The Omaha World-Herald's second-ranked team in Class C1 knocked down five first-quarter 3-pointers, jumping out to a 25-10 advantage against the Eagles. The first four made shots of the game were from long distance, including one by AHS sophomore Colby Grefe.
In total, North Bend made nine 3-pointers to the Eagles' three. Junior Aiden Foreman had one for coach Tyler Spitser's home squad and finished with a team-high 14 points. Tanner Pittman, who added his own make from behind the 3-point arc, and Isaac Foust added five points apiece.
The Tigers' Austin Endorf, meanwhile, finished with a game-high 22 points as both teams put their substitutes into the game early on during the fourth period.
Arlington next plays Saturday at Syracuse. The Eagles' junior varsity squad plays at 2 p.m. before the varsity game at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.