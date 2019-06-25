Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Herman Rescue responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident Sunday afternoon on County Road B34 west of Herman.
According to his preliminary investigation, Deputy Jack Dein said the driver of a silver SUV was traveling north on CR B34, which is north of County Road 4, when he lost control and rolled.
There were no injuries and the driver refused medical transport, Dein said.
The accident remains under investigation. A citation is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.