No injures were reported following a one-vehicle rollover accident Sunday morning along state Highway 133, near Quail Ridge Drive, south of Blair.
According to preliminary information from Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Anderson, the man was driving a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck southbound on Highway 133 just before 6 a.m. when he hit the ditch with his left tire and possibly went airborne for a short time and then may have rolled three or four times.
The driver was checked out by Kennard and Fort Calhoun Rescue personnel, but refused medical transport, Anderson said.
Anderson said speed is not believed to be a factor. Rain had been moving through the area at the time of the accident. Anderson said the driver was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle's airbags deployed.
The accident remains under investigation.
The Enterprise will update this story as more information is available.
