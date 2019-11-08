Two people refused transports following a two-vehicle accident on state Highway 133 near County Road 34 on Wednesday.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Kennard and Fort Calhoun rescue personnel responded to the accident just before 6 p.m.
This was the second accident in the area in as many nights.
According to preliminary reports from deputies on scene, the driver of a pickup truck was northbound on Highway 133 when it struck a Toyota 4Runner entering the highway from the east at CR 34.
The driver of the Toyota was attempting a left turn to head south on the highway.
Both drivers refused transport.
The Enterprise will update this story when more information becomes available.
