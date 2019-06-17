An elderly man was uninjured after his car collided with a semi-tractor trailer Monday afternoon along Washington Street.
Blair police, Blair Fire and Rescue and a Washington County sheriff's deputy responded to the crash just after 4 p.m.
According to Detective Eric Stier, a tan Buick was northbound on 15th Street when it ran into the side of a semi that was headed west on Washington Street.
The car came to rest in the westbound lanes. Stier said the man was not transported.
The Enterprise will update this story when more information becomes available.
