No one was injured after neighbors heard an explosion near a house off state Highway 133 Wednesday afternoon south of the Blair.
Fort Calhoun and Bennington fire department and Washington County Sheriff deputies were called to a fire in the backyard at 2758 March Hare Lane around 4:40 p.m. Bennington Fire was later canceled as the fire was controlled by initial firefighters on scene.
According to Fort Calhoun Fire Chief Dan Mallory, when firefighters arrived, the fire was coming from behind the house.
"On arrival, it appeared to be a wood pile, some machinery and a lean-to that had smoke and flames coming from it," Mallory said. "There was no extension of the fire to the structure. It was mainly an exterior fire."
The fire was contained to an outside lean-to.
Mallory said they were waiting on the Nebraska State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the fire.
