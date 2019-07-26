Papio-NRD, U.S. Corps of Engineers host open house for study
Washington County Board of Supervisors members said no to dams, which could hamper county agriculture, last December.
And they won't get any, according to a joint study between the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
PMRNRD and the Corps held a preliminary public meeting Tuesday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where representatives of the organizations provided information about flood control measures they are considering in the Papillion Creek Basin. The basin covers much of Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties, including the villages of Washington and Kennard.
The study, which is a four-year process, is an updated review of an original study completed as part of the Flood Control Act of 1968, which was last updated in 1980. The original study included 21 dams for flood control, recreation and water quality. Only four of those dams were constructed.
Two dam locations in and near Washington County, including one near the village of Washington, were included as part of the original 1968 study. While the dam near Washington was included in the beginnings of the study that began September 2018, it was deemed unfeasible by the Corps' cost-benefit parameters.
"From this very initial screening, we reduced the alternatives because several of them ... We knew that no matter what we did to them, there wasn't going to be enough benefits to justify the costs," said Tiffany Vanosdall, project manager for the Corps. "We won't continue to look at them."
Vanosdall said the Corps deems a project unfeasible if the potential costs, such as construction and real estate costs, do not equal or outweigh benefits, such as avoiding flooding of homes and reduction in emergency response costs.
In December, Washington County supervisors passed two resolutions and approved a letter opposing two studies and the potential for dam construction in the county.
"We believe alternative means of flood control are more suitable and would not negatively impact the agricultural economy of Washington County," the letter said.
The PMRNRD and Corps study does look, at flood control measures besides dams. Also included are channel widening, levees or the modification of buildings.
Building modifications could include flood-proofing or elevating homes or businesses. Buyouts of land and properties near creeks in the basin are also possible. Detailed information on building modifications or buyout locations wasn't provided at the meeting.
The nearest dam to Washington County currently being proposed is on Thompson Creek, slightly west of state Highway 133 near state Highway 36. Channel widening, levees and flood walls are being considered further south in or near Omaha.
The county board's letter in December also addressed a Lower Platte River Consortium Drought Contingency Plan, which is separate from the Papillion Creek Basin study. That plan includes 11 flood mitigation measures, including two which center on parts of Bell Creek in Washington County.
The first is a surface water storage reservoir on the Bell Creek, which would be located east of Winslow and north of Arlington. According to the study, it would be used to release water on demand.
The second would involve pumping Missouri River water, via alluvial well-fields, into the Bell Creek Reservoir. Water would be pumped from six wells north of Blair and piping would be placed along state Highway 91 to the bridge at Bell Creek.
The Lower Platte River plan has a full draft report available online at lpsnrd.org/lower-platte-river-consortium. According to the site, public comments are still being taken.
Vanosdall said the meeting for the Papillion Creek Basin study was a general overview of what is being considered for the watershed right now. Further changes to flood control proposals could be made as the Corps and PMRNRD review more detailed information related to cost-benefit parameters.
A draft report with construction costs for proposed projects as well as perceived benefits and other costs will be available sometime in October or November.
Regardless of any final proposals made, any flood control measures taken can mitigate, but not prevent all flood risk, Vanosdall said.
"There are risks no matter what flood measures are in place," she said.
