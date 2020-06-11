The Washington County Attorney's Office will not file charges against Carter Place staff or management following an investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the Blair assisted living facility.
“Investigators from the Blair Police Department interviewed several staff and other individuals with firsthand knowledge of the conditions, care and treatment of the residents,” County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said in a press release Thursday.
Accusations were made that employees were ordered to report to work even though some were showing symptoms of the illness.
“Investigators could not confirm this information either through its investigation or because those individuals would not communicate with law enforcement after numerous attempts,” Vander Schaaf said.
Vander Schaaf said he also reviewed a report from the Department of Health and Human Services regarding its investigation prior to making his decision.
“If anyone believes that they possess additional information, I encourage you to speak with the Blair Police Department as soon as possible,” he said.
Three Rivers Public Health Department linked 19 cases of COVID-19 to Carter Place, which included both staff and residents, in March. One resident died.
The facility was temporarily closed in late March and 23 residents were moved to CHI Health Midlands in Papillion.
Carter Place reopened April 15 following full cleaning and remediation of the facility, continued training on COVID-19 best practices and procedures for staff, conducting a voluntary Infection Control Assessment and Promotion Program review and a walkthrough of the facility.
Carter Place was cleared by ICAP and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to allow residents to return.
