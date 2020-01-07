The Class B No. 9 Blair Bears and No. 6 Bennington Badgers played in a big girls basketball game Friday night.
The packed stands at Bennington High School were proof.
“We told them, 'Look at the crowd tonight,'” Bears coach Matt Aschoff said. “'People are here to watch you play.'”
The fans were rewarded for their patronage with a back-and-forth game that never saw a lead larger than six points. Blair (7-3 overall) led 49-45 late during the fourth quarter, but lost after Bennington's Miley Prine notched her 22nd and 23rd points with less than 20 seconds remaining. The Badgers added a pair of free throws and improved to 8-1 with a 53-50 victory.
“I told them after the game, 'We're very proud of you,'” Aschoff said, detailing his postgame talk with the Bears. “We've just got to get better at the little things.”
The coach mentioned costly first-half turnovers and some fundamental miscues defending against Prine, but, still, the Bears hung tough with the Badgers, who've only lost to Omaha Gross this season (Blair is 1-1 against the Cougars).
After falling behind 5-0, Aschoff's team responded with nine combined points by senior Sophia Grantham, who finished with a team-high 14, and sophomore Avory French to trail by just two through one period.
That Bennington advantage quickly disappeared to start the second as Blair's Maggie Valasek, Grantham, Makayla Baugham and Sami Murray found the bottom of the net on a 10-2 run to earn the game's largest lead, 19-13. The Badgers responded, however, racing back with their own 11-1 streak to go into the half ahead 24-20.
Buckets by Grantham and Valasek earned Blair short-lived third quarter leads before Ella Ross' fourth-quarter 3-pointer seemingly put her Bears team in control. The junior added a three-point play down the stretch to give BHS a 49-45 advantage, but the Badgers responded with back-to-back buckets, earning a tie with 1:19 left.
Baughman sank a foul shot to give the Bears a 50-49 advantage with just 26.3 seconds left, but Prine would deliver the go-ahead bucket just seconds later. Down one, Blair missed foul shots with 4.9 seconds remaining before Grantham's half-court shot at the buzzer came up empty.
The Bears' third loss of the 2019 season came just three days after its biggest win against No. 4 Gross.
“To be a great team — it's not easy,” Aschoff said. “But we've got to get better at those little things that we made mistakes on tonight.”
At 7-3 through 10 games, Blair has the chance to continue playing big games in front of packed stands if they can.
