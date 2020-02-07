The Class B No. 9 Blair girls basketball team led 10-5 after one period Tuesday, but fell to the Omaha Roncalli Pride at home, 49-39.
The Bears fell behind 18-16 through two quarters and were bested during both the third and fourth, too. Coach Matt Aschoff's team fell to 11-6 with the loss, while the Pride improved to 10-7.
Makayla Baughman led BHS with 12 points as her team played without senior point guard Sophia Grantham, who was out injured. Mya Larson added 10 points for the Bears, while Ella Ross had six.
Samantha Mausbach scored a game-high 16 for Roncalli.
Blair next plays tonight at Seward. The girls basketball game is set to begin at 6 p.m.
