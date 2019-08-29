The Arlington Eagles took to their home diamond Friday for an intrasquad scrimmage, but opened their softball season for real Saturday all the way in Wayne.
Coach Janelle Lorsch's Eagles — the second-ranked team in Class C, according to the Omaha World-Herald — went 2-1 in three games, falling to their hosts in the early season tournament's championship game. The Blue Devils — the 2018 Class C champs, who start 2019 No. 6 in Class B — won 1-0 in eight innings.
“I was pleased with how we played,” Lorsch said. “It was a great first outing, and we keep working to make improvements game by game.”
Wayne outhit Arlington 5-2 with standout pitcher Tori Kniesche totaling 22 strikeouts just two days after striking out 21 Blair Bears in the Blue Devils' season opener. Arlington pitcher Sarah Theiler, meanwhile, struck out six in defeat.
To reach the title game, however, Theiler was one of three Eagles to hit homers in wins against Ponca and Centura-Central Valley. Kylee Bruning had two home runs, while Jaidyn Spoon, like Theiler, added one during the opening weekend of the fall season.
Theiler earned the pitching victory against Ponca, allowing just two hits. Hailey Brenn, meanwhile, struck 10 against Centura-Central Valley, earning her own win.
Arlington bested Ponca 11-0 in the opener before topping Centura-Central Valley 5-2 in the semifinals.
Eagles win home opener
The Eagles improved to 3-1 this season with a 11-1 win in its home opener Tuesday against West Point-Beemer.
The matchup went to Arlington, in part, because of home runs by Spoon and freshman Cadie Robinson. Spoon's second of the season tied her with Bruning for the team lead, while Robinson's was the first of her high school career.
The Eagles continue their season Thursday at Omaha Duchesne before Saturday's tournament in Blair. The Thursday games begin 5 (junior varsity) and 6:30 p.m. (varsity) at Dill Field.
