Before hitting the road Tuesday to square off against a familiar foe, the Class B No. 9 Blair softball team hosted the Eastern Midlands Conference's newest addition Monday at home.
The Bears wasted no time welcoming and defeating first-year school Elkhorn North, 12-0. The game lasted just about an hour as coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team run-ruled the Wolves in three innings.
BHS scored three first-inning runs, four during the second and five in the game-ending third.
“We work really hard on making quality swings every swing,” senior Ayden Dick said. “I feel like we're really strong throughout the lineup. There's not one weak link.”
The slugger highlighted the Bears' offensive effort with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the second inning.
“I saw a perfect pitch right down the middle and I took advantage of it,” Dick said.
Earlier, in the first, it was Hannah Koch and Nessa McMillen who delivered runs from the batter's box. Koch notched an RBI before McMillen put the ball in play, forcing an error that allowed two more Bears to score.
Then, in the second, Kalli Ulven — who also earned the pitching victory — notched a two-RBI single after Dick's home run. McMillen's sacrifice put Blair ahead of Elkhorn North 7-0.
Hallie Lewis' two-RBI single ended the third — and the game — after Tessa Villotta and Ally Lynch knocked in the ninth and 10th runs of the game. Dick had scored on an error to get the five-run third frame started.
The Blair junior varsity, meanwhile, beat Elkhorn North 11-0 as freshman Reese Beemer hit a home run.
Bears drop game at No. 3 Norris
Tuesday's top-10 matchup between the No. 9 Bears and No. 3 Norris went the Titans' way, 5-0.
Norris notched just four hits, while Blair had five, but earned the home win.
Ulven and Lynch combined for 10 strikeouts — seven and three, respectively — in defeat. The Bears are 7-4 this season.
