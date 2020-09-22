The Class B No. 7 Blair softball team earned a come-from-behind, walk-off win Thursday night against No. 8.
The Bears bested Waverly 5-4 on Kalli Ulven's walk-off double at the Blair Youth Sports Complex. The win pushed coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team to 11-6 before it played three more games Saturday at Elkhorn.
Ulven, a freshman, finished with two RBIs and a pitching victory after striking out 11 Vikings (9-9 overall). Her game-winning hit came after Hannah Koch knocked in the tying run, and after the Bears' third run was scored on Nessa McMillen's efforts in the batter's box.
Blair had been held scoreless through four innings, but scored as many as it needed during the fifth, sixth and seventh to win.
Bears compete at Elkhorn tourney
The Bears played three more games Saturday, going 2-1 and finishing as the Elkhorn Invitational runner-up.
BHS lost to its host in the opener, 4-0. The game was scoreless until the No. 6 Antlers scored four runs during the top of the sixth frame.
Hallie Lewis and Leah Chance notched two hits apiece in defeat.
Lewis also cracked a homer during the 19-5 Blair win that followed. The Bears routed Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli with 15 hits.
Lewis had five RBIs, while Chance had three and Ally Lynch added two.
The Bears then closed out Saturday's play with a 5-2 win against Class C No. 8 Malcolm. Ulven struck out eight Clippers in the win, while Lewis added two more hits and two more RBIs to her tournament haul.
