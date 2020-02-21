A total of nine area individuals claimed their ticket to the 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships to be held Feb. 20-22 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Logan-Magnolia claimed the school’s 16th District Wrestling title, and their first since 2015 with a dominant performance at the Class 1A District Meet on Feb. 15 in Mapleton. The Panthers lead the area with six state qualifiers. Lo-Ma’s Sean Thompson, Hagen Heistand, Wyatt Reisz, Briar Reisz and Barret Pitt earned first place finishes, with Brady Thompson adding a second place finish. Jacob Downey just missed with a third place finish.
Missouri Valley will send three individuals, as Nick Haynes advances as a district champion. Both Eric McIlnay and two-sport standout Connor Murray picked up second place finishes and both earned their first trip to the traditional state tournament.
Woodbine’s only entrant, Jack Nelson, picked up a third place finish at the district meet for the second straight season.
Up Next: The 2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships will take place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines beginning on Thursday and running all the way to completion on Saturday night.
2020 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships
Feb. 20-22, 2020 @ Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
First Round Match-Ups, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley (3)
145: Eric McIlnay (MV, 37-13, Jr.) vs. Kayne Marshall (Iowa Valley, 41-8, Sr.).
182: Nick Haynes (MV, 34-2, Sr.) vs. Luke Giesemann (Bellevue, 34-14, Sr.)
285: Connor Murray (MV, 21-6, Soph.), vs. Chandler Redenius (West Hancock, 49-4, Sr.).
Logan-Magnolia (6)
113: Sean Thompson (Lo-Ma, Soph., 42-4) vs. Tyler Stein (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Sr., 28-13).
120: Hagen Heistand (Lo-Ma, Soph., 34-1) vs. Josh Glendening (New London, Fr., 47-3).
126: Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma, Fr., 44-3) vs. Jacob Moore (Denver, Sr., 36-9).
132: Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma, Soph., 36-13) vs. Cullen Koedam (West Sioux, Soph., 43-5)
152: Briar Reisz (Lo-Ma, Jr., 34-1) vs. Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW, Sr., 36-8)
285: Barret Pitt (Lo-Ma, 43-2, Sr.) vs. Gabe Hayes (Louisa-Muscatine, 30-3, Sr.)
MVAOCOU (1)
170: Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU, 34-10, Fr.) vs. Max Kohl (Lisbon, 37-10, Soph.)
Class 1A District Wr., Feb. 15 @ MVAOCOU, Mapleton
Final Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia (6) 111; 2nd) Woodbury Central (5) 81; 3rd) Missouri Valley (3), South Central Calhoun (4) 67; 5th) Hinton (3) 61; 6th) Tri-Center (1) 38; 7th) West Monona (1) 36; 8th) East Sac County (1) 29; 9th) Westwood (2) 28; 10th) MVAOCOU (1) 16; 11th) Akron-Westfeld (1) 14; 12th) Lawton-Bronson, Woodbine 10. (2020 Individual State Qualifiers).
Missouri Valley Results
113: Andrew Bowman (MV, 21-19) lost 9-7 decision to Kevin King (SCC); pinned Colton Choquette (Ww), 4:36. Third place.
126: Zavier Trovato (MV, 30-19) was pinned by Beau Klingensmith (WC), 1:49; pinned Jayden Lehmann (Ww), 5:39. Third place.
132: Sam Kyle (MV, 13-5) lost 13-1 major decision to Nate Thomsen (ESC); was pinned by Matt Peters (L-B), 5:04. Fourth place.
145: *Eric McIlnay (MV, 37-13) lost 7-5 sudden victory to Max McGill (WC); pinned Bryce Hudnut (LM), 3:41; pinned Logan Sewell (Hinton), 3:12; Second place.
152: Gage Clausen (MV, 17-12) lost 12-4 major decision to Nate Monahan (WC); lost 6-3 decision to Kyle Brighton (Hinton). Fourth place.
182: *Nick Haynes (MV, 34-2) pinned Alex DeRoos (Al-Aur), :27; won 11-10 decision over Jackson Dewald (Ww). First place.
285: *Connor Murray (MV, 21-6) pinned Kipp Corbin (ESC), 4:31; lost 3-1 sudden victory to Barret Pitt (LoMa). Second place.
*2020 Traditional State Tournament qualifier.
Logan-Magnolia Results
106: Jacob Downey (Lo-Ma, 26-13) lost 6-1 decision to Wyatt Skuodas (Hinton); pinned Landon Hansen (WM), 2:53. Third place.
113: *Sean Thompson (Lo-Ma, 42-4) pinned Colton Choquette (Ww), 1:07; won 3-0 decision over Kevin King (SCC). First place.
120: *Hagen Heistand (Lo-Ma, 34-1) won 23-7 technical fall over Brackett Locke (WC); won 26-10 technical fall over Connor Atkisson (TC). First place.
126: *Wyatt Reisz (Lo-Ma, 44-3) pinned Jayden Lehmann (Ww), 3:50; won 2-1 decision over Beau Klingensmith (WC). First place.
132: *Brady Thompson (Lo-Ma, 36-13) won 6-4 decision over Matt Peters (L-B); was pinned by Nate Thomsen (WC), 2:52. Second place.
138: Gavin Maguire (Lo-Ma, 27-6) was pinned by Hunter Hanner (Ww), 4:41; lost 16-14 decision to Kaden Broer (WM). Fourth place.
145: Bryce Hudnut (Lo-Ma, 38-11) was pinned by Logan Sewell (Hinton), 5:10; was pinned by Eric McIlnay (MV), 3:41. Fourth place.
152: *Briar Reisz (Lo-Ma, 34-1) won 16-3 major decision over Kyle Brighton (Hinton); won 11-8 decision over Nate Monahan (WC). First place.
220: Rex Johnsen (Lo-Ma, 41-7) was pinned by Logan Smith (A-W), 3:42; lost 12-4 major decision to Sebastian Megaeska (WM). Fourth place.
285: *Barret Pitt (Lo-Ma, 43-2) pinned Warren Smith (WC), 1:14; won 3-1 sudden victory over Connor Murray (MV). First place.
*2020 Traditional State Tournament qualifier.
Woodbine Tigers Results
160: Jack Nelson (W, 26-11) lost 10-3 decision to Teegan Tschampel (Hinton); pinned Devin Monahan (WM), 1:29. Third place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.