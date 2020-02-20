Saturday’s District Wrestling Tournament in Mapleton saw three Missouri Valley wrestlers and six Logan-Magnolia wrestlers place in the top two in their weight classes to advance to the Iowa High School State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena this week.
Connor Murray, Nick Haynes, and Eric McIlnay for Missouri Valley advanced, as did Wyatt Reisz, Hagen Heistand, Barret Pitt, Sean Thompson, Briar Reisz, and Brady Thompson for Logan-Magnolia.
Logan-Magnolia was also crowned the District Champion of the meet in Mapleton.
More from the District Wrestling Tournament can be found inside.
