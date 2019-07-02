Jack Nielsen and Auggie Rasmussen put the ball in play Saturday at Omaha's Fontenelle Park.
Nielsen had four hits and Rasmussen had four RBIs as the Blair Senior Legion baseball team improved to 19-4 with a 9-2 win against Omaha North.
The Bears scored two runs during the top of the first inning and another in the third before breaking the game wide open with six runs over the last three frames. They outhit North 13-6.
In addition to Nielsen's four hits, Rasmussen had three and Caddon Keatts had two. Colin Quick notched two RBIs, while Jacob Rodriguez drew two walks.
Nielsen and Quick each pitched three innings in the win.
Three days earlier, the Post 154 Bears' Wednesday Eastern Nebraska Baseball League consolation game started with three runs — an output that would have matched Crete Stop N Shop's total. Blair won 8-3.
AJ Bilslend and Rasmussen had three hits each, while Quick tallied three RBIs. Rasmussen and Max Nickerson also pushed across runs.
Nickerson added seven innings of pitching to his day's work, striking out nine Crete batters in the win.
Lenz leads Juniors in rout
Danny Lenz had five RBIs Saturday as the Blair Junior Legion baseball team routed Omaha North 21-0.
Lenz had three hits, as did TJ Swaney and Cade Ulven, while Aidan Olson added four RBIs. The Bears totaled 19 hits in five innings.
Blair pitchers Wyatt Ogle and Canton Lippincott, meanwhile, threw five combined innings and had six strikeouts.
