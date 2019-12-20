Max Nickerson scored 21 of his Blair basketball team's 43 points Tuesday, leading the Bears to their first victory of the season.
The guard knocked down three first-half 3s and was 6-for-6 from the foul line as coach Chris Whitwer's program picked up a 43-34 win at Schuyler. BHS is 1-4, while the Warriors dropped to 2-2.
The Bears led from the first quarter on, outscoring their hosts 15-7 during the first 8 minutes. Nickerson notched his first two 3-pointers, Cade Ulven added a third, and Colin Quick completed an old-fashioned three-point play to push their team out ahead.
Nickerson added his third 3, and Jason Stewart notched his own, before Blair made 12 fourth-period free throws to clinch the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.