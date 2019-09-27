When Scott Pokorny's wife, Mandi, saw a post seeking applicants for an open seat on the Arlington Village Board of Trustees, she immediately thought of him.
"She texted me and said 'Maybe you should be a board member,'" he said. "I said, 'Yes, I sure could.'"
Soon after the exchange, Pokorny filled out the application and last week his nomination to serve out the remaining term of Jeff Lindley, who resigned last month, was unanimously approved by board members Paul Krause, Jason Wiese, Travis Kraemer and Mark Sundberg.
Pokorny, who has lived in Arlington since 2010, previously worked for the Village of Howells, where he was a state certified operator for water, wastewater and swimming pools. He also took care of all the streets, mowed 26 acres of park land, read water meters, among other tasks.
It was his experience working for the Village of Howells that led Pokorny to throw his name into the mix for the board position and he was the only person to apply.
"The town needed somebody, I thought with my experience, I'd be a pretty good fit," he said.
Pokorny said he thought about two people when he applied — his uncle, Mark, a former mayor of Howells, and Arnold Jakubowski, who after retiring as superintendent of Dodge/Howells Public Schools, worked as city clerk and helped the village rebuild its finances after issues with a former clerk, Pokorny said.
"I learned from what he did and from that experience," Pokorny said.
While he brings experience working for a village to his new role, Pokorny understands he has a lot to learn about how Arlington operates.
"I need to get up to speed with projects and the budget and numbers," he said. "I'll have to rely on board member to help me, but I'm not too worried."
Pokorny said he doesn't know all of the board members yet, but he is friends with Kraemer and worked alongside Krause during flood clean up efforts this past spring.
A need to be closer to Omaha for medical care for one of his children, Pokorny moved to Arlington after living in the Bennington area for a short time. He said he sees similarities between his hometown of Howells and Arlington.
"I like the small town pride," he said.
Pokorny said he looks forward to working with board members and also hearing from village residents.
"I like hearing people's concerns about a one-way street or how the pool is going to operate," he said.
A service manager for Plains Equipment Group near Bennington, he said he'll apply the skills he uses in working with customers to his role as a village board member.
"In my manager job here, if a customer calls, I have to keep an open mind and listen to all aspects before making a decision," he said.
While he will concentrate on serving the remainder of Lindley's term, Pokorny said he will likely run for the board seat in next year's election.
Pokorny will be sworn in at the board's regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 15, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.