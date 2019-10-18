A New York Times bestselling author will kick off the Blair Public Library and Technology Center's fall author series.
Tosca Lee, author of “The Line Between,” “The House of Bathory Duology,” “Iscariot,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Demon: A Memoir,” “Havah: The Story of Eve” and the “Books of Mortals” series with New York Times bestseller Ted Dekker will be at the Blair library from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Lee's historical fiction is known for her depth of characterization and sympathetic rendering of traditionally maligned characters. Reviewers praise her lyrical prose, emotive settings and historical detail. Her thrillers, which feature female leads, are consistently praised for their strong heroines and breakneck pacing. Lee will be discussing her latest book, “A Single Light,” and talk about writing in general. There will be books available for purchase.
Lee will be the first in the fall author series. Upcoming authors in the series include local authors, Tim Welch and Katie Simpson on Nov. 17 and Margret Kingrey on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.