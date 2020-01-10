How did you start of 2020?
Marissa Doiel and Daniel Cox of Little Sioux, Iowa, started the year by becoming first-time parents — and having the first baby born at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Doiel and Cox are the proud parents of Ivan James Cox, born Jan. 5. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 and one-half inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Alisha Scott.
Doiel said Ivan was due Jan. 4.
"I thought it was cool to be the first," Doiel said. "I didn't think we would get in the paper or get gifts."
The parents received a basket with gifts from the hospital including a teddy bear, onesies and other items. They also received a certificate from Washington County Bank in Blair for a $25 gift when a savings account is opened there.
