A new $15 million water treatment plant intake project is ready for final design.
The Blair City Council approved $325,000 for an engineering agreement with Burns and McDonnell for the final design.
The new water intake will serve multiple purposes, Blair Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said.
“First and foremost, as the city's water plant expands, going forward we will need a new intake structure to draw water from the river and put it into that plant,” he said.
However, Schoemaker said, it is necessary to move forward with the new water intake before the plant expansion because of the length of time it takes to get the proper permits.
Permits will need to be obtained from the U.S. Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources.
The intake will also serve as a backup to the city's current water intake to provide water to the existing water plant in a severe drought situation, where the water river flows would be too low.
The current intake would leave Blair “high and dry,” Schoemaker said.
Once the final design is complete, the project will be ready to bid. Schoemaker said the goal is to begin construction in 2021.
The State of Nebraska has committed to providing State Revolving Loan Funding for the $15 million with 15 percent loan forgiveness.
In a memo to the council, Schoemaker said the city is still waiting on its Nebraska Water Finding application, which should be known yet this month. That grant application was for $6.1 million.
New officer, patrol vehicle for BPD
Jacob Flynn will receive a conditional offer from the City of Blair to be the newest Blair police officer after the appointment from Mayor Rich Hansen.
Flynn was among three names recommended from the Civil Service Commission. Others were Benjamin Cox and Bryan Geras.
The council also approved the purchase of a new 2020 Ford Explorer for the Blair Police Department at a cost of $34,043.
Northern View assessments approved
The council, acting as the Board of Equalization, approved the assessments for paving, water and sewer in the Northern View subdivision along Wilbur Street.
The total cost of the project for public improvements, including storm, streets, sewer and water, was just over $886,000. Based on the city's agreement with the developer for the storm water management, it reduced the cost by about $213,000.
The total cost of the assessment is $673,773, which was evenly split over the 18 lots that were developed in the first phase, Schoemaker said.
The total cost per lot is $37,432.
There is a 15-year assessment schedule with the first payment due at the end of January.
Bid for utility truck approved
The council approved a bid of $30,381 for a new utility truck for the Public Works Department.
The city received only one bid from Woodhouse Ford, Schoemaker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.