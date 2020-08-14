Luke Hoesing
PE teacher, assistant for Varsity Football
Hometown: Fremont
Residence: Fremont
Education: Fremont High School, Peru State College
Family: Parents, Shawn and Tracy Hoesing; sisters – Brook and May Hoesing
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Growing up with my mother coaching various sports my sisters were participating in first got me interested in coaching and teaching young student athletes. Seeing the lasting impact she had on various athletes over the years was a prime example of the dynamic and meaningful effect a positive relationship between teaching and student can be.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
One aspect of this year I am greatly looking forward to is once again working with the students I first met during my student teaching at Arlington Elementary two years ago. I had a fantastic time student teaching at Arlington. The students were always full of energy and ready to tackle whatever that day had in store for them. Ever since then, I have been wanting to return to Arlington.
I am also very excited about this upcoming football season. As an assistant coach, I have seen the outstanding work ethic and capabilities of the student athletes on our football team and cannot wait for the season to begin!
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I did not originally go to college to become an educator. Originally I thought athletic training would be my future field. I was curious about teaching and after my first education course at Peru State I knew that was the path for me.
Claire Weber
First-grade teacher
Hometown: Papillion
Residence: Elkhorn
Education: Bachelor's at UNL, working on a master’s at Doane
Family: getting married over Labor Day weekend
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Many of my adult role models as a kid were teachers, including my aunt. This inspired me to go into education.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Learning the ways of first grade. I previously taught fourth grade.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I play clarinet in a community band. I love music and studied in college.
Amanda Dennis
Fourth-grade teacher
Hometown: North Bend
Residence: North Bend
Education: Bachelor's – UNL, Master’s Peru State College
Family: husband Jerame
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I had excellent teachers all throughout my schooling. The most influential would have to be my third grade teacher Mrs. Brabec.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am most looking forward to meeting the students and getting to know all of them. It should be an exciting adventure.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
My mom and her 10 siblings (The Wehner family) all attended school here. They are also excited I am here.
Elsa Glasford
High School Spanish teacher
Hometown: Panama
Residence: Bellevue
Education: Bachelor's - University of Panama, University of Barcelona - graduate, USM for Masters in Spanish, University of Neberja, Spain - Masters of Applied Linguistics
Family: husband and son
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My inspiration comes from my elementary teacher who always praised my work.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
To get to know and help my students achieve high levels of proficiency in Spanish.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I have worked in nine school districts and five colleges in the last 12 years. I have attended 10 universities so far.
Katee Prenzlow
Fifth-grade teacher
Hometown: Howells
Residence: Arlington
Education: UNK – elementary and special ed, masters in behavioral intervention
Family: husband Grant and 18-month-old twins Keely and Kyler
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My mom was my first grade teacher and I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I was in her class.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Meeting the students and their families, getting involved in the community and making Arlington our home.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I student taught in Arlington five years ago and am so exited to return.
Morgan Streeter
Sixth-grade teacher
Hometown: North Platte
Residence: Hooper
Education: Bachelor’s Elementary Education and Special Education at UNK 2013
Master’s degree in Curriculum and instruction, Peru State College 2019
Family: I am married to my husband Cale and we have a 3-year-old son named Kanon.
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
During high school, I volunteered to help coach a special needs soccer team. I only assisted a few times but that experience led me to want to pursue a degree in the field of education.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Building and establishing relationships with the staff, students, parents, and community members. I am excited to get to know everyone and begin to form positive relationships.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I taught K-6 special education for 3 years and 2nd grade for 4 years before coming to Arlington.
Hanna Sedlacek
Fourth- and fifth-grade Special Education teacher
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Scribner
Education: Bachelors of Science in Education from Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa.
Family: Husband - Tyler Sedlacek
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
The teachers I had as a student at Ackerman Elementary school are who inspired me to be a teacher. They were and still are some of the most kind and caring people I have ever encountered. I strive to be just like them every day.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am looking forward to building new relationships with the faculty here at Arlington and getting to know my new students!
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
That I have a twin sister.
Carolyn Janke
Elementary Music teacher
Residence: Elkhorn
Education: HS- Bellevue West, Bachelors - UNL, Masters - UNO
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My music teachers when I was in school.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Meeting new students and becoming a part of the community.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I grew up in an Air Force family and have lived in six different states!
Lisa Stork
Fourth-grade teacher
Hometown: Carroll, Iowa
Residence: Arlington
Education: Wayne State, Master’s degree
Family: Jeremy Stork, first baby boy will arrive in September
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Several of my previous teachers who made learning personal and fun.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I’ve lived in Arlington for the past seven years but I’m excited to be an official Eagle.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I coached softball for Fremont High School for five years. I also coached an Arlington 10U team last summer and we qualified for state.
Jeff Kment
High School Chemistry, Physics and Physical Science teacher
Hometown: Hooper
Residence: Blair
Education: UNL
Family: Wife Penny; daughters Madison, 22, and Molly, 18
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I like helping students get to that ah ha moment and experiencing the joy of discovery.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Making my connections with the students and sharing passion for science with them.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I enjoy hiking the big peaks in Colorado
Kali Agler
Agriculture Educator and FFA Advisor
Hometown: Hooper, NE
Residence: Elkhorn, NE
Education: B.S. University of Nebraska- Lincoln – Agriculture Education 2017
Family: husband Tyson Agler
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I was fortunate enough to have several different teachers and coaches who played a pivotal role in my education at Logan View Public Schools. During my time there I was involved in athletics, fine arts and student organizations such as FFA. My high school music teacher and middle school math teacher and cross country coach inspired me to pursue a career in education. They helped me realize the potential I had as a student, musician and athlete and pushed me to become my very best.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
This school year I am most looking forward to just getting back in the classroom and interacting with students again. With the ongoing pandemic and schools being closed since March, I have greatly missed my daily interactions and routine in working with students.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
Though I mentioned I was involved in music earlier, I believe most would be surprised to know that even though I teach agriculture education, I also have a strong passion for athletics and music. This passion led me to be a member of the Cornhusker Marching Band while studying at UNL.
Madison Wakefield
Art teacher
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Omaha
Education: BA from Doane College
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I've always loved helping others learn and grow in their knowledge and interests. It was my high school art teacher that encouraged me to pursue art education.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I'm so excited to get to know the students and community of Arlington.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I grew up on a farm and participated for many years showing cattle at the Washington County Fair.
Jeff Tlamka
School Psychologist
Hometown: Lincoln
Residence: Lincoln
Education: MA in Educational Psychology
Family: Married with 3 children
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I always wanted to help kids and enjoyed spending time with them.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Watching kids grow and learn.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I taught mathematics for 14 years prior to this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.