Missouri Valley Times-News has launched a new online program on its website, missourivalleytimes.com.
Times-News Extra is available to subscribers. It gives subscribers immediate access to all of the Missouri Valley Times-News content, including stories and photos designated for subscribers only.
Times-News Extra content will be identified with the E logo placed next to a headline.
Print subscribers will automatically get free access to Times-News Extra. To access those extra features, subscribers will need to register with their account number, which is located in the upper left corner of the label on their newspaper.
“For non-subscribers, we’ll still make breaking news and other community information available,” Publisher Brad Swenson said. “Of course, we’d love to have everyone be a print subscriber and enjoy all the extra features and special sections that come with that subscription.”
Sign-up is available online at missourivalleytimes.com. Call 712-642-2791 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.