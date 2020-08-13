Colby Grefe is in shape.
The Arlington High School cross-country runner and his teammates were ready to go for 6:30 a.m. practice Tuesday.
“I got a lot of miles in this summer,” he said.
Grefe, Barrett Nielsen, Sebastyen Taylor and Elizabeth Morrison are the four varsity returners for coach Michaela Curran, who's team lost eight runners to graduation.
“It's different with them not being here this year, but, you know, we've just got to live with it and keep working,” Grefe said.
The junior owns the best 2019 district finish of the Eagles' returnees. He was 17th at Boys Town and knows that fact changes his role for the new season.
“You've got to be a team leader and I'm learning to be that,” Grefe said.
Curran said he and his more experienced AHS teammates have done well in that position thus far.
“The leadership over the summer has been huge,” she said. “No matter what has been going on in the world, they've not wavered.”
Eagles have shown up to work and have stepped up. Grefe said Nielsen and Taylor have pushed him as have newcomers Connor Flesner and Nolan May.
Morrison, meanwhile, is a senior on a brand-new Arlington girls squad.
“It's been good for her to lead a whole new team,” Curran said.
She also knows what it takes to make it to state with qualifications during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Together, the Eagles will work to improve and potentially qualify for the NSAA championships this fall, replacing graduates including Noah Kubat, who made state runs a habit in his career.
“We just have to trust the training that coach gives us and just work hard,” Grefe said. “I think it'll take us where we want to go.”
Arlington begins cross-county competition Sept. 3 at a Douglas County West meet.
