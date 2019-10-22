New light poles and lights were installed last week at Krantz Field.
The project, which was not to exceed $260,000, will be paid for using funds leftover from a 2016 school bond.
Supt. Randy Gilson said he had received a concern about using bond funds for the stadium lights. However, legal counsel said the district is justified in using the funds as it is a safety and security upgrade.
On Oct. 3, Brian Skourup, a structural engineer with Lamp Rynearson, inspected and evaluated the current stadium lights, which are more than 40 years old.
The wooden poles were creosote treated and only expected to have a life span of 35 years. The poles, Skourup said, were showing significant signs of stress, including splitting on the bottom, middle and toward the top. One pole was also leaning.
The southwest bleachers for the Oct. 4 game were closed due to the safety concerns.
New John Deere Gator to be purchased
The board unanimously approved the purchase of a new John Deere Gator for $10,100, which will be paid for using the savings depreciation fund.
Rick Brant, director of buildings and grounds, expressed concern the current 2003 John Deere Gator was in poor shape. It is used daily for maintenance and district activities.
BHS receives tool donation
Blair High School industrial technology teacher Chris Schuler requested and received a tool donation from Milwaukee Tool. The estimated value of the tools is $5,000 to $10,000.
The donation of the tools is to futher enhance the learning experience in the technical education classes.
Wrestling funds approved
The Blair Community Schools Foundation donated $2,254 on behalf of the Blair Wrestling Club to cover the expenses of the BHS wrestling team to participate in the Flatwater Fracas tournament Dec. 19-21 in Grand Island.
Trips, activities approved
The board approved several requests for trips and other activities for some Otte Blair Middle School and BHS organizations.
• The OBMS will take a daylong trip to Adventureland Park on June 1 in Des Moines, Iowa. The students will perform a concert and then spend the rest of the day enjoying the park. Students will be responsible for the entire cost of the trip, approximately $60 per student.
• The BHS cheer team will attend a competition Dec. 8 at Elkhorn South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.