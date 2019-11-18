Blair Community Schools will seem a bit brighter after a bid to install LED lighting throughout the district was approved.
The board received one bid from Superior Lighting for $510,301.
The district could see an annual savings of $120,000 with the new lighting.
Project cost per school:
• Blair High School — $154,435
• Otte Blair Middle School — $111,245
• Arbor Park Intermediate School — $105,719
• Deerfield Primary School — $74,811
• North Primary School — $32,843
• South Primary School — $31,248
Computers to be replaced in primary school labs
Blair's three primary schools will receive new computers for their labs.
The board approved the purchase of 90 Chromeboxes for $38,164.
One of the primary uses for these computers is for the MAP tests, which are progress monitoring assessments.
“We are in desperate need,” Supt. Randy Gilson said. “These kids are going to take another assessment in December. It's affecting their score and their placement.”
Part of the issue, Mark Dickinson, district technology coordinator, said is that the computers can't be used for MAP testing.
“The operating system will not go high enough to run what we need,” he said. “That's what really pushed this along.”
Chromeboxes are similar to a Chromebook, but have a full-sized monitor, full-sized keyboard and a mouse.
Two-hour late starts possible for inclement weather
BCS could utilize two-hour late starts and early dismissals when necessary for inclement weather.
According to information provided during the board meeting, Supt. Randy Gilson would communicate a late start immediately with parents so the may plan for alternative care for students.
The two-hour delay will be communicated no later than 7 p.m. the evening prior.
Teacher resignation accepted
The board accepted the resignation of teacher Heather Mead, who teaches music at South Primary School.
Mead's resignation will be effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
BCS receives donations
The board approved two donations from area businesses.
Sid Dillon Chevrolet donated $1,500 to assist in proving necessary equipment and materials for the athletic department.
Cubby's Convenience Store donated $1,094. The company has pledged to donate $1 to BCS for every large pizza it sells.
