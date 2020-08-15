Gary Bolte, a local veteran, built a new kiosk that has been erected at the Veterans Memorial in Missouri Valley City Park.
According to Bolte, the old kiosk had just deteriorated and needed to be replaced.
Inside the kiosk is the required paperwork for the engraved bricks surrounding the memorial.
“Just fill that out and then one of the veterans will get ahold of you,” he said.
