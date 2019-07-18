Progress on the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center has steadily been moving forward.
“We've had a good spell of no rain except for this morning,” said Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz. “We've had a lot of progress with the waterproofing and the backfill around the building.”
The below grade slab is expected to be poured July 22. The metal roof trusses will also arrive that day. However, the trusses won't be installed for a few days after.
Schleifer said barring any delays, the new addition could be ready for occupancy by April, which would allow for the remodel of the current sheriff's office and jail.
County to purchase semi-tractor
The board unanimously approved a bid for $119,967 to purchase a 2020 Mack semi-tractor.
Supervisor Bob Frahm, District 3-Blair, was absent.
Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel said the truck will be utilized on a daily basis.
“When we started this journey, we were going to try to do all of the work with the belly dump (trailer) and the Lowboy tractor with one,” Hansel said. “We've been renting a truck ever since we got the belly dump at $5,000 a month.”
CUP approved
The board concurred with the Washington County Planning Commission's recommendation to approve a conditional use permit for Bret Brodersen for the application of corn milling biosolids and gypsum on his property.
