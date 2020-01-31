When Roots to Wings opens again March 21, people will see the same farmers and still find all their favorite items in the store.
But they will see a new face — Trisha Kyllo of Arlington is the new executive director, replacing Linda Menking, who retired.
"I feel very honored they would bring me on board," Kyllo said. "Once I found out they were looking I just knew I wanted to be part of it."
While she had shopped at Roots to Wings before, Kyllo attended the last open house and said she wanted to learn more about the nonprofit organization aimed at offering employment opportunities and improving the quality of life for those with disabilities.
Of the mindset that if it isn't broke, don't fix it, Kyllo said she plans to keep things moving and growing.
"I feel like the board and volunteers have set such a good foundation," Kyllo said."I'll change things as needed but I think they have a great mission and I'm looking forward to working with the local community more."
Since taking the position at the beginning of January, Kyllo has been in the store, meeting with the board and learning what she can.
"It's been nice to have a transition period with the store closed," she said. "I'm looking forward to working with the farmers and volunteers."
Her greatest hope for the future is for "Roots to Wings to help as many local farmers as we can, seeing it actually grow in numbers," she said. "I want to make it the best it can be and stay true to the mission."
Kyllo and her family moved to Arlington three years ago from Omaha, where she worked at a law firm in marketing and client relations. Her two children attend Arlington Public Schools. She said she is amazed at how friendly everyone is.
"Being a part of local community is huge for me and to be involved in Roots to Wings it's kind of a win-win," she said. "I have every intention of staying true to what they've built."
Kyllo was surprised by the number of local relationships.
"I'm surprised how many ties and how many people help out Roots to Wings," she said. "It's incredible the number of people that want this place to thrive and do well and it's heartwarming to see the community support. So many people are willing to volunteer and help out. I'm excited to be here and part of an awesome organization."
