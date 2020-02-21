TS Bank is hosting the first Southwest Iowa Community and Economic Development Forum on Friday, Feb. 28, in Griswold, in partnership with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development, and Western Iowa Development Association.
The interactive forum will take place at the new event venue in Griswold and will be geared toward city, county, and government officials; chamber of commerce staff; organizations working on community and economic development; board members; and anyone who is passionate about bettering their community.
Attendees can expect to hear from TEDx keynote speaker Deb Brown, along with a panel of economic development peers on a variety of topics. Guests will also have a chance to network and participate in roundtable brainstorming sessions centered on topics such as downtown development, workforce development, housing, recreational amenities, and more. The end goal of this event is for everyone to be able to bring back fresh ideas to their board, organization, and community.
The concept for this short-day forum was inspired from the positive interactions and new collaborations that happened during TS Bank’s community advisory group meetings held across Southwest Iowa last year.
“TS Bank is fortunate to serve clients across Southwest Iowa. We appreciate the opportunity to witness all of the amazing things happening in each community,” said Director of Marketing, Melissa Peterson. “We were inspired by all of the forward progress and momentum and hope that this event serves as a conduit to bring all of these amazing people and organizations together to learn from one another.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast and lunch provided. Discussions will wrap up by 2 p.m.
Event Agenda:
• 9-9:15 a.m. – Welcome.
• 9:15-10:15 a.m. – Keynote Speaker Deb Brown.
• 10:15-10:30 a.m. – Break.
• 10:30-12:00 p.m. – Panel Presentations and Moderated Discussion.
• 12-12:30 p.m. – Lunch.
• 12:30-1:50 p.m. – Roundtable Discussions.
• 1:50-2 p.m. – Closing.
Panelists include:
• Jenna Ramsey, Community Development Director, Stanton.
• Beth Waddle, Executive Director of Adams Community Economic Development Corporation.
• Todd Valline, Executive Director of Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Phil Reed, Oakland Industrial Fund, Oakland.
Moderator:
• John McCurdy, Executive Director of Southwest Iowa Planning Council.
“Our overall goal is to see Southwest Iowa prosper,” said Peterson.
To purchase tickets, go to tsbank.com/econforum. For more information, call Jessie Shiels at 712-487-0432.
