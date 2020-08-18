Blair new teachers
Three Blair Community Schools educators now have new roles with the district for the 2020-21 school year. Dan Hutsell, left, is activities director. He was previously the BHS vocal music director. Kyle Johnson is principal of Arbor Park Intermediate School. He was previously assistant principal at Otte Blair Middle School. Laura Jackson is principal of Deerfield Primary School. She previously served as principal of Arbor Park.

 Joe Burns
Blair new teachers
Tammy Holcomb

Principal, Blair High School

Hometown: Arcadia

Residence: Blair

Education: Bachelor's in education, 7-12 science

Family: Son, Travis, 22; daughter, Elayna, 18; son, Ben, 14

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

My high school science principal was my inspiration to become an educator.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

Getting to know the families

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

That I was curriculum coordinator for the Nebraska State Patrol training academy and tasked with training law enforcement officers how to be teachers.

Blair new teachers
Norma Steffes

Spanish, Blair High School

Hometown: Omaha

Residence: Omaha

Education: Cal Poly Pomona, Calif., College of St. Mary's, University of Nebraska at Omaha

Family: Husband, Scott; children, Therese, Joseph, Katie, Mathew, Andy, Rita, Mike, Nick, Maddy and Donny

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

My mother, Norma Garay. She was a school teacher. I watched her create fun activities for her classroom. She was a loving and caring person, who inspired students and people around her.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

I love teaching about the Spanish culture. Spanish is such a beautiful, expressive and romantic language. The students really enjoy learning about the five elements of the Spanish culture.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

I am a person who loves to dance salsa. I like to teach others how to dance La Conga.

Many are surprised to hear I have 10 kids.

I grew up in a Spanish-speaking country with amazing food like arroz con pollo and paella. These are food dishes that I cook and would love to share with others.

Blair new teachers
Michaela McCarty

Title reading intervention, Arbor Park Intermediate School

Hometown: Omaha

Residence: Blair

Education: Undergraduate Wayne State, graduate University of Nebraska at Omaha

Family: Husband, Justin; three sons, Cole, 9, Logan, 4, Wyatt, 18 months

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

Always loved “playing” school when I was younger and shopping for back-to-school supplies.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

Working with third- through fifth-graders every day.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

I played soccer in college, and I love all sports. My family loves sports, too.

Blair new teachers
Kori Archbold

K-2 music and BHS show choir assistant

Hometown: Blair

Residence: Elkhorn

Education: Dana College

Family: Husband, David; a cat and a rabbit

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

Dan Hays and Andy Sorensen pushed me to pursue arts education and to continue my music career.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

Getting to know the kids of course and coming back home.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

I am a food photographer and blogger by hobby and have a certificate in photography through Metro Community College.

Blair new teachers
Kirk Schjodt

Vocal music, Blair High School

Hometown: Blair

Residence: Blair

Education: bachelor's Dana College, master's University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

Several people in this room. It's great to now have the opportunity to give back to the school and community that set me up for great success.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

Meeting the current generation of Blair students and collaboratively finding ways to help vocal music thrive and provide positivity even during uncertain times.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan once visited my classroom in Colorado.

Blair new teachers
Mackenzie Wenck

Third grade, Arbor Park Intermediate School

Hometown: Blair

Residence: Blair

Education: Early childhood inclusive practices

Family: Parents, Dave and Mary Wenck; brother, Avery Wenck

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

My second grade teacher was always so supportive and caring which inspired me. I want to change the lives of our students like all of my teachers did for me.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

The unknown is scary but I think that it is so exciting to learn. It will be a growing experience for all students and teachers.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

I don't live the most exciting life but every January we travel somewhere tropical.

I also am double jointed in my elbows so I can turn my arms in a full circle.

Blair new teachers
Rose Klein

Alternate curriculum program, Blair High School

Hometown: Blair

Residence: Kearney

Education: 7-12 special education, University of Nebraska at Kearney

Family: Husband, Ryan; son, Jack

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

I absolutely love the unique personalities and characteristics of students with disabilities.

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

I am so excited to encourage and assist students overcome challenges and promote inclusion throughout the school and community.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

I enjoy listening to true crime podcasts.

Blair new teachers
Jordyn Smith

Business, Blair High School

Hometown: Blair

Residence: Herman

Education: Undergrad, University of Nebraska at Omaha; master's, Wayne State College

Family: Husband, Kyle; son, Wylyn Lee

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

Between my uncle Mike (teacher, principal, superintendent); Mr. Zurek, most encouraging and positive teacher; Mrs. Olson, in college I realized she taught me my love for business

What are you most looking forward to about the school year?

Robotics, starting fresh and being back home

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

Blair 2014 graduate

Blair new teachers
Christina Argo

Eighth grade science, Otte Blair Middle School

Hometown: Otoe

Residence: Blair

Education: B.S. In elementary education; M.S. In preK-12 literacy; K-12 ELL endorsement; 6-9 natural and social science endorsement

Family: 4-year-old son, two step-sons, step-daughter

Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?

I love to learn but teaching was never a part of my 20-year plan until a few years into college. I wasn't happy with any of the degrees I was seeking so decided to give teaching a whirl and it fit the best.

What are you looking forward to about the school year?

Getting back into the classroom and working with middle schoolers.

What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?

I went to seven high schools and I'm engaged to Ben King, school psychologist.

