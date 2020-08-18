Tammy Holcomb
Principal, Blair High School
Hometown: Arcadia
Residence: Blair
Education: Bachelor's in education, 7-12 science
Family: Son, Travis, 22; daughter, Elayna, 18; son, Ben, 14
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My high school science principal was my inspiration to become an educator.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Getting to know the families
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
That I was curriculum coordinator for the Nebraska State Patrol training academy and tasked with training law enforcement officers how to be teachers.
Norma Lisa Steffes
Spanish, Blair High School
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Omaha
Education: Cal Poly Pomona, Calif., College of St. Mary's, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Husband, Scott; children, Therese, Joseph, Katie, Mathew, Andy, Rita, Mike, Nick, Maddy and Donny
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My mother, Norma Garay. She was a school teacher. I watched her create fun activities for her classroom. She was a loving and caring person, who inspired students and people around her.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I love teaching about the Spanish culture. Spanish is such a beautiful, expressive and romantic language. The students really enjoy learning about the five elements of the Spanish culture.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I am a person who loves to dance salsa. I like to teach others how to dance La Conga.
Many are surprised to hear I have 10 kids.
I grew up in a Spanish-speaking country with amazing food like arroz con pollo and paella. These are food dishes that I cook and would love to share with others.
Michaela McCarty
Title reading intervention, Arbor Park Intermediate School
Hometown: Omaha
Residence: Blair
Education: Undergraduate Wayne State, graduate University of Nebraska at Omaha
Family: Husband, Justin; three sons, Cole, 9, Logan, 4, Wyatt, 18 months
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Always loved “playing” school when I was younger and shopping for back-to-school supplies.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Working with third- through fifth-graders every day.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I played soccer in college, and I love all sports. My family loves sports, too.
Kori (Williamsen) Archbold
K-2 music and BHS show choir assistant
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Elkhorn
Education: Dana College
Family: Husband, David; a cat and a rabbit
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Dan Hays and Andy Sorensen pushed me to pursue arts education and to continue my music career.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Getting to know the kids of course and coming back home.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I am a food photographer and blogger by hobby and have a certificate in photography through Metro Community College.
Kirk Schjodt
Vocal music, Blair High School
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Blair
Education: bachelor's Dana College, master's University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Several people in this room. It's great to now have the opportunity to give back to the school and community that set me up for great success.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Meeting the current generation of Blair students and collaboratively finding ways to help vocal music thrive and provide positivity even during uncertain times.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Shanahan once visited my classroom in Colorado.
Mackenzie Wenck
Third grade, Arbor Park Intermediate School
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Blair
Education: Early childhood inclusive practices
Family: Parents, Dave and Mary Wenck; brother, Avery Wenck
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
My second grade teacher was always so supportive and caring which inspired me. I want to change the lives of our students like all of my teachers did for me.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
The unknown is scary but I think that it is so exciting to learn. It will be a growing experience for all students and teachers.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I don't live the most exciting life but every January we travel somewhere tropical.
I also am double jointed in my elbows so I can turn my arms in a full circle.
Rose Klein
Alternate curriculum program, Blair High School
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Kearney
Education: 7-12 special education, University of Nebraska at Kearney
Family: Husband, Ryan; son, Jack
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I absolutely love the unique personalities and characteristics of students with disabilities.
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
I am so excited to encourage and assist students overcome challenges and promote inclusion throughout the school and community.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I enjoy listening to true crime podcasts.
Jordyn Smith
Business, Blair High School
Hometown: Blair
Residence: Herman
Education: Undergrad, University of Nebraska at Omaha; master's, Wayne State College
Family: Husband, Kyle; son, Wylyn Lee
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
Between my uncle Mike (teacher, principal, superintendent); Mr. Zurek, most encouraging and positive teacher; Mrs. Olson, in college I realized she taught me my love for business
What are you most looking forward to about the school year?
Robotics, starting fresh and being back home
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
Blair 2014 graduate
Christina Argo
Eighth grade science, Otte Blair Middle School
Hometown: Otoe
Residence: Blair
Education: B.S. In elementary education; M.S. In preK-12 literacy; K-12 ELL endorsement; 6-9 natural and social science endorsement
Family: 4-year-old son, two step-sons, step-daughter
Who or what inspired you to become a teacher?
I love to learn but teaching was never a part of my 20-year plan until a few years into college. I wasn't happy with any of the degrees I was seeking so decided to give teaching a whirl and it fit the best.
What are you looking forward to about the school year?
Getting back into the classroom and working with middle schoolers.
What's something people might be surprised to learn about you?
I went to seven high schools and I'm engaged to Ben King, school psychologist.
