Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a relaxation of Directed Health Measures (DHM) for June on Thursday, which will allow for more organized sports teams to return next month.
Using American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) categorizations, non-contact and limited contact sports teams — adult and youth — can start June 1 alongside the previously announced baseball and softball. Non-contact and limited contact sports, according to the AAP, include tennis, golf, rodeo and volleyball.
Examples of sports still prohibited in June (as of Thursday) include football, wrestling, basketball and soccer.
Strict guidelines will still need to be adhered to for sports to resume.
