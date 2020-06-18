Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Phase 3 and Phase 4 Directed Health Measures on Monday and both will affect sports participation in the state.
Phase 3 goes into effect next Monday and will allow fan attendance to youth, school and American Legion games. Attendance will no longer be limited to household members only, though, it will be based on gathering guidelines, which limit outdoor get-togethers to 75 percent of the facility's rated occupancy.
Social distancing guidelines between individuals and household groups remain in affect.
Phase 3 will also allow for contact sports — including basketball, boxing, cheerleading, tackle football, gymnastics, hockey, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, soccer and wrestling, according to the Lincoln Journal Star — on July 1. An NSAA decision on contact sports in July was expected this week, but was unavailable as of press time.
Phase 4 of Nebraska's Directed Health Measures will remove sports from its guidelines altogether, meaning participation will be back to normal. Ricketts did not announce a start date for the fourth phase.
