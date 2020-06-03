Harrison County Public Health, along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County on Friday, May 29, bringing the county’s total to 21.
In the May 29 press release, both individuals are female, one in the 18-40 age bracket and the other aged 41-60. Both cases are community spread, according to the press release, and both individuals are isolating at home.
All contacts deemed at-risk have been notified.
On Sunday, May 31, two more cases were confirmed, bringing the total count to 23 for Harrison County.
A Mondamin man, aged 61-80, is currently isolating at home. The case is currently being investigated to determine how the virus was contracted.
The most recent case, number 23, is a man aged 41-60. He is a household contact of a previous positive case and is also currently isolated at home.
As of Monday, June 1, Harrison County has performed 452 tests. Of the 23 confirmed cases, 17 are deemed recovered, six are being actively monitored, and one is hospitalized.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath. Residents experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider.
All citizens are encouraged to stay home as often as possible and to choose just one family member to perform necessary errands.
When out in public, Harrison County Public Health encourages citizens to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet or greater from others.
