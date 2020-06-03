Public Health urges an abundance of caution
Though three more individuals have been released from monitoring, the Iowa Department of Public Health and Harrison County Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County.
Case number 24 is a man aged 41-60, and case number 25 is a woman aged 41-60. Both are isolating at home.
It was not announced whether these cases are related or if they are community spread.
Brad Brake, HCHPH Administrator, encourages citizens to carefully read Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation reopening businesses and reach out to Harrison County Public Health with questions.
“I would also recommend going above and beyond on those measures whenever possible,” he said.
Brake added that increased testing will lead to an increase in positive numbers.
“It only makes sense. You can’t have a confirmed case without a test,” he said. “It will be important to analyze all the data that we have access to, especially the percentage of completed tests that are positive.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, and shortness of breath. Residents experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider.
All citizens are encouraged to stay home as often as possible and to choose just one family member to perform necessary errands.
When out in public, Harrison County Public Health encourages citizens to wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet or greater from others.
More reopening guidance can be found online at idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/Guidance.
More information regarding Test Iowa can be found at www.testiowa.com/en.
“Anyone who is going to be tested through a Test Iowa site must complete the online survey before they are able to make an appointment at a Test Iowa location,” Brake said. “The current closest sites are in Denison and Council Bluffs. If there are any questions or issues, please reach out to us. It’s good for us to be aware of issues so we can bring that information back to the state.”
Harrison County Home and Public Health can be reached at 712-644-2220.
