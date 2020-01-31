Timeline for comp plan rewrite open houses to be determined
Now that a new planning and zoning administrator has been hired, the Washington County Board of Supervisors will begin asking for a timeline for public hearings related to a rewrite of the county's comprehensive redevelopment plan and subdivision regulations, Supervisor Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said during the board's Tuesday meeting.
T board offered the planning and zoning administrator position to Chris Shewchuk of Elkhorn. He was previously the planning director for the City of Bellevue for 19 years before retiring in September.
"But I wasn't ready to finish working," he told the board. "Thank you for your confidence and support."
The board accepted and received draft copies of the comp plan rewrite during its Jan. 14 meeting. This was after the county planning commission recommended in December the rewrite to the county board for approval. The planning commission had been working on the rewrite for around three years.
Former planning and zoning administrator Ryan Sullivan, who resigned in December, said during the Jan. 14 meeting that it would be important for the county to have a new administrator in place before going forward with the comp plan rewrite process.
"We just hired our new planning and zoning administrator, and the comp plan has been turned over to the board, it's in our possession," Dethlefs said. "We will soon be asking for a timeline on the public hearings, the presentations of the document."
Though the timeline has not yet been set, five to six open houses will be held, likely over several months, for county residents to view the comp plan, ask questions and give their input.
During that Jan. 14 meeting, planning commission member Mike Anderson said one thing that might be controversial for people is the rezoning of several properties.
"Every property south of Highway 30, with your approval of this document, would be rezoned overnight," he said, later adding he hoped the board would look at avenues forward for people who didn't want their property rezoned.
Blair resident Danielle Ridenour asked when the comp plan would be available for people to view, referencing the possible rezoning included in the draft of the plan.
"I would hope we would have it out there (on the county website), two, three, four weeks before any public forum," Dethlefs said of the comp plan draft.
He also said the open houses would occur at different places around the county.
"So, it will be an opportunity for residents in the county to make comment on it, and then there will be a public hearing with this board," he said.
But the path from open houses to public hearing is likely to take considerable time. Supervisor Bob Frahm, District-3 Blair, said the board will make sure to do its due diligence in reviewing the document as the county planning commission did over the past three years.
"We're not going to go ahead and pass it overnight either," he said. "If it takes us three years to get all of the Is dotted and the Ts crossed, that is going to be the responsibility of the board to make sure that is what is done."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.